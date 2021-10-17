Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has told Joe Rothwell he needs to do more of what he did against Coventry City if he wants to become a “top” player in the Championship or Premier League.

Rothwell, 26, has emerged as one of Blackburn Rovers’ standout players this season.

His form has seen him star in every Championship game so far, netting one goal and providing four assists in the process.

He showcased his ability once again on Saturday afternoon, starring for Rovers despite their second-half collapse against Coventry City. Rothwell scored once and provided an assist for Sam Gallagher in the tie, once again highlighting his ability.

Following the game, Rothwell’s performance attracted high praise from Tony Mowbray, who called for him to put in that kind of performance on a regular basis.

Mowbray stated that if he is able to do so, Rothwell can go on to become a “top player” in the Championship or Premier League.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We’ve all seen Joe being that player who can damage any team in this league.

“We all want to see more of it on a consistent basis and he gets challenged on a daily basis about what the top players are doing in this league from midfield. The goals they score, how many assists they have, how they impact a game, things like that.

“If Joe wants to be a top player in this league or the Premier League, he has to not just look good on the eye by running with the ball and beating the odd man.

“He needs to do as he did against Coventry City, scoring goals, creating goals and being a real thorn in the side of every team we play.”

Contract uncertainty

If Rothwell’s contract situation at Ewood Park isn’t resolved, he may end up getting the chance to test himself elsewhere sooner rather than later.

The former Manchester United youngster sees his deal expire at the end of this season and, as of yet, a resolution is yet to be reached.

Rothwell and Rovers are said to be at a contract impasse, with Scottish Premiership title holders Rangers linked with a pre-contract move earlier this month.