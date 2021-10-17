Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has confirmed Sam Baldock suffered a broken nose in their 0-0 draw with Preston North End.

After sitting out of the 0-0 draw with Swansea City before the break, Sam Baldock returned to the Derby County side for Saturday’s tie against Preston North End.

However, he was forced off just 24 minutes in as the Rams went on to secure another valuable point in their bid to recover from a 12-point deduction.

Now, following the goalless draw, Wayne Rooney has provided an update on Baldock’s injury.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, Rooney revealed that the 32-year-old striker has suffered a broken nose. He went on to confirm that his nose has been put back into place and that Baldock will be assessed before Tuesday night’s tie against Luton Town.

Here’s what the Derby County boss had to say:

“It is a broken nose.

“The doctor put it back in place, so we will see how he is for Tuesday. I am not sure of the timeframe and how long they take. I have had a couple myself, but everyone is different, everyone reacts different to them.”

A well-timed return for Colin Kazim-Richards

If Baldock is forced to sit out of the midweek tie against the Hatters, Rooney will at least have Colin Kazim-Richards back in contention.

The experienced forward had been out since the defeat to Peterborough United earlier in the season but made his return in the latter stages of Saturday’s tie.

It awaits to be seen if Kazim-Richards will be brought in from the start if Baldock is absent, with other attacking options limited. Attacking midfielder Louie Sibley came on for Baldock initially, while young Jack Stretton is another option.