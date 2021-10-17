QPR hotshot Lyndon Dykes is being looked at by “a lot of big managers”, former boss David Martindale has said.

Dykes’ strong form for both QPR and Scotland has attracted plenty of attention, emerging as one of the Championship’s top strikers.

Not only has he managed five goals and two assists in 10 Championship outings, but he has also scored in four consecutive games for Steve Clarke’s Scotland side.

Now, it has been claimed that the 26-year-old’s performances are attracting interest from some of the game’s elite managers.

As quoted by the Daily Record, Dykes’ former boss David Martindale has said “a lot of big managers” are keeping an eye on the striker.

The Livingston boss went on to add that he has the attributes the play in the Premier League. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“You’d be stupid to think there are not bigger clubs in the EPL looking at him. I’m not wanting to quote his name, but let’s just say one of the top six managers in the world really, really likes him.

“A lot of big managers are looking at Lyndon.

“He probably doesn’t suit the big teams’ style of play but you’re not telling me Lyndon couldn’t go and play for a Burnley or the likes in England. He’s got all the attributes.”

Further praise for Dykes

Martindale isn’t the only person to have tipped the Australian-born forward for a step up to the Premier League in the future.

Former Rangers and Scotland midfielder Barry Ferguson said he would not be surprised if QPR star Dykes made the jump up to the Premier League next season. He tipped the in-form striker for £10m+ move to a Premier League side as he continues to star for club and country.

QPR will be determined to hold onto their talisman and will even hold the hope of going up to the top-flight themselves, with Mark Warburton’s side enjoying a mixed but encouraging start to the new season.