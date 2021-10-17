Stoke City fans delivered their verdict on Saturday’s performance after falling to a 2-1 loss against Sheffield United.

Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City have enjoyed a decent start to the 2021/22 campaign and faced a tough test against Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon.

It seemed to be going to plan for the Potters, with Jacob Brown firing O’Neill’s side ahead shortly before the hour mark.

However, Slavisa Jokanovic’s side launched a late fight back to secure all three points. Lys Mousset fired home after good work from David McGoldrick, who was on hand to slam home the second just three minutes later and complete the comeback.

The loss sees Stoke drop down to 5th spot, four points away from the automatic spots.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, rise to 13th spot as they bid to turn around a poor start to the campaign.

Following the game, Stoke City fans moved to deliver their verdict on the defeat on Twitter, with midfielder Romaine Sawyers drawing criticism. Here’s what supporters had to say on the performance:

Wouldn't be sad to see Sawyers benched for a few. He can add something in games against poorer defenses but when we're pressed in midfield he's an absolute liability. Thompson back in for Tuesday please. Allen looks an entirely different player when he's in the side as well. — Name cannot be blank (@Rich_Walton) October 16, 2021

And that is why you don’t drop Thompson for sawyers — Luke Furnival (@LukeJFurnival) October 16, 2021

Two avoidable goals Chester and sawyers letting their men go annoying because I would have taken a point but we are still 5th heading into a massive game v Bournemouth — Harely (@ElyJoeseph) October 16, 2021

Doesnt define our season. Onto Bournemouth — ThatDrunkenDwarf (@TDDwarf) October 16, 2021

and stoke city crumble again, embarrassing — george (@StokeyyG2) October 16, 2021