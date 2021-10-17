Barnsley fans have delivered their verdict after Markus Schopp’s side fell to a 1-0 defeat against Reading.

Pressure has been piling on the shoulders of Barnsley boss Markus Schopp after an abysmal start to life at Oakwell.

The poor form continued on Saturday afternoon, with the Tykes falling to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Reading. John Swift’s second-half goal was the difference, condemning the Tykes to a fourth straight loss and 10 games without a win.

Barnsley sit in 22nd place, ahead of only fellow strugglers Peterborough United and Derby County, who sit bottom of the table due to a 12-point deduction.

After another defeat, fans have called for action on a large scale.

Supporters have not only criticised Schopp’s management, but the board as well, with last season’s memorable play-off run seeming a long, long time ago.

Following Saturday’s clash, Barnsley fans moved to deliver their verdict on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say:

There’s time to save the season…. Get rid — 🅰️nt 🆑are (@antclare78) October 16, 2021

Absolutely outstanding effort by the lads. Still hesitant in opposition box but what a game that was. Fair play to Reading for a spectacular goal but that game was always going to be first goal wins it. Schopp falling over the ball was a hint from the gods. — Trevor Townsend (@TrevTheRed1) October 16, 2021

5th – 22nd. Looking like we’ll not score if we play 180 minutes. Not good enough. A change is needed now before its too late. Be brave board. — Matthew Luke Robert ProudSocialist&SocialWorker 🌹 (@MatthewBywater1) October 16, 2021

Just drop him at Heathrow on the way past. pic.twitter.com/IqmLMIdCMV — Dom (@DominicWaltond2) October 16, 2021

Least we didn’t waste the international break by keeping the head coach on. — Matchday Drinkers (@BFCDrinkers) October 16, 2021