Barnsley fans have delivered their verdict after Markus Schopp’s side fell to a 1-0 defeat against Reading.

Pressure has been piling on the shoulders of Barnsley boss Markus Schopp after an abysmal start to life at Oakwell.

The poor form continued on Saturday afternoon, with the Tykes falling to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Reading. John Swift’s second-half goal was the difference, condemning the Tykes to a fourth straight loss and 10 games without a win.

Barnsley sit in 22nd place, ahead of only fellow strugglers Peterborough United and Derby County, who sit bottom of the table due to a 12-point deduction.

After another defeat, fans have called for action on a large scale.

Supporters have not only criticised Schopp’s management, but the board as well, with last season’s memorable play-off run seeming a long, long time ago.

Following Saturday’s clash, Barnsley fans moved to deliver their verdict on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say: