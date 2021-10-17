Peterborough United fans delivered their verdict as Darren Ferguson’s side fell to another defeat, this time at the hands of Middlesbrough.

Heading into the tie, Peterborough United were in desperate need of a win as their difficult start to the Championship continues.

However, they were unable to turn around their poor run against Middlesbrough, who produced a late rally to secure a 2-0 win at the Riverside Stadium.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson watched on from the stands as he served a one-game touchline ban.

It looked as though they were on their way to securing a valuable point before Paddy McNair converted from the spot with five minutes remaining after being felled in the box. Youngster Josh Coburn secured all three points in stoppage time, sending Peterborough United home with nothing.

Following the game, Posh supporters moved to deliver their verdict on the performance on Twitter.

Here’s what they had to say:

Embarrassing how many times I've posted this so far this season -_- pic.twitter.com/o9MFMo3rHK — Mark Geoffrey Beevers Fan Club (@Nottsy715) October 16, 2021

80 minutes we hold. Then we let two in under 10 minutes at the end of the game. Something needs to change. As we won't stay up if we keep throwing away points in the latter stages. 😡 https://t.co/vEMjWbJF9r — Ryan Williams (@007RyanWilliams) October 16, 2021

People blaiming the ref when it was an absolute clear penalty… so deluded. When you’ve had 0 shots on target you deserve to lose. Simple as that. — BR 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@BR_22__) October 16, 2021

Get this away form sorted or your gone Ferguson. I’m done — Peterborough Fan TV (@jacobcr27518800) October 16, 2021

Not sure why Ferguson is getting stick here! The club's recruitment policy that sees us relegated every time at this level has pretty much thrown him under a bus! — David Whittam (@davidwh1971) October 16, 2021