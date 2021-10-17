Peterborough United fans delivered their verdict as Darren Ferguson’s side fell to another defeat, this time at the hands of Middlesbrough.

Heading into the tie, Peterborough United were in desperate need of a win as their difficult start to the Championship continues.

However, they were unable to turn around their poor run against Middlesbrough, who produced a late rally to secure a 2-0 win at the Riverside Stadium.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson watched on from the stands as he served a one-game touchline ban.

It looked as though they were on their way to securing a valuable point before Paddy McNair converted from the spot with five minutes remaining after being felled in the box. Youngster Josh Coburn secured all three points in stoppage time, sending Peterborough United home with nothing.

Following the game, Posh supporters moved to deliver their verdict on the performance on Twitter.

Here’s what they had to say: