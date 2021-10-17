Middlesbrough defender Nathan Wood “did okay” in his debut for Hibernian despite their 3-0 loss, manager Jack Ross has said.

Wood, 19, made his first appearance since leaving Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

He started at centre-back against Dundee United and played all 90 minutes but was unable to prevent Tam Courts’ side from storming to a 3-0 victory, condemning Hibs to back-to-back defeats.

Following the game, Ross moved to deliver his verdict on Wood’s performance as he picked up appearance number one at Easter Road.

As quoted by the Edinburgh Evening News, the Hibernian boss said the Middlesbrough loanee will feel he “contributed well” despite the poor result.

“I thought Nathan did okay,” Ross said.

“It’s difficult at this moment to say that any of us can be satisfied with what we produced out on the pitch because of the performance and the result but I think there were aspects of his play where he will feel he contributed well.