Middlesbrough loanee Nathan Wood ‘did okay’ in debut for Hibernian despite 3-0 loss, says manager
Middlesbrough defender Nathan Wood “did okay” in his debut for Hibernian despite their 3-0 loss, manager Jack Ross has said.
Wood, 19, made his first appearance since leaving Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.
He started at centre-back against Dundee United and played all 90 minutes but was unable to prevent Tam Courts’ side from storming to a 3-0 victory, condemning Hibs to back-to-back defeats.
Following the game, Ross moved to deliver his verdict on Wood’s performance as he picked up appearance number one at Easter Road.
As quoted by the Edinburgh Evening News, the Hibernian boss said the Middlesbrough loanee will feel he “contributed well” despite the poor result.
“I thought Nathan did okay,” Ross said.
“It’s difficult at this moment to say that any of us can be satisfied with what we produced out on the pitch because of the performance and the result but I think there were aspects of his play where he will feel he contributed well.
“But equally, he was part of a team that conceded three goals and collectively, we need to be better than that.”
Up next for Wood and co
Following the loss to Dundee United, it will be interesting to see if Wood retains his spot in the starting XI for the Scottish Premiership side.
They get the chance to bounce back against Aberdeen next week, with Stephen Glass’ side sat in 9th after five consecutive defeats.
A chance to impress away from the Riverside
This isn’t Wood’s first loan spell away from Middlesbrough, spending time with Crewe Alexandra last season.
While away from Neil Warnock’s side, the England youth international will be looking to make an impact as he bids to become a first-team regular back with Middlesbrough.
He already has a decent amount of senior experience given his youth, playing 13 times for Boro’s first-team as well as 12 times while on loan with Crewe. Now, he will be looking to notch up more appearances for Hibs before his time with the club comes to an end next summer.