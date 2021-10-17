Barnsley boss Markus Schopp has opened up on the Tykes “tough” situation as they fell to another defeat at the hands of Reading.

Schopp has been under increasing pressure from Barnsley fans over the course of the season, having struggled to get going at Oakwell.

Their misery continued on Saturday afternoon, with a goal from Reading’s John Swift condemning the Tykes to a 1-0 loss, their fourth consecutive defeat in the Championship.

The loss sees Barnsley’s winless run extend to 10 games, leaving them sat in 22nd place with only one win to their name.

Following the defeat to the Royals, Markus Schopp admitted that the situation is a “tough one” as they continue to struggle for form.

He insisted that his side “tried their best” to get what would’ve been an important win, adding that they were left to rue missed chances once again. Here’s what Schopp had to say:

“I saw a Barnsley team that tried their best from the first second to score and win, to make an important win.

“Even in the second half, we had big chances at the beginning, and then it’s a film already seen a couple of times this season.

“There are a couple of minutes where we lose our focus when we are really strong and it’s enough for a team like Reading to score. We didn’t have the luck at the end that we can make the equaliser.

“That, right now, is the situation, and it’s a tough one.”

Up next for Barnsley

After falling to yet another loss, the Tykes get another chance to turn around their dreadful form with a midweek tie against Middlesbrough.

Barnsley travel to the Riverside Stadium to face Neil Warnock’s side, who defeated strugglers Peterborough United 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.

With fan unrest growing and poor performances continuing, it awaits to be seen how much longer Schopp has to turn it around at Barnsley, with last season’s memorable play-off run feeling a long, long time ago now.