Scunthorpe United’s poor run of form has continued following their 2-0 defeat to Forest Green Rovers.

Scunthorpe United remain bottom of the League Two table.

The Iron put in a spirited performance against the current table toppers yesterday but were left empty handed once again.

Neil Cox’s side went into half-time level with Rovers but the visitors opened the scoring on 60 minutes through Jamille Matt from the penalty spot.

They then doubled their lead five minutes later through midfielder Ebou Adams.

Forest Green had 66% possession and had 10 shots to Scunthorpe’s seven.

Scunny have picked up just one win from their opening 12 games this season and are three points from safety.

Next up for them is a tricky trip to Barrow away on Tuesday followed by a home fixture against Crawley Town.

Here is how their fans reacted on Twitter to their 2-0 home defeat yesterday-

We need a change and it needs to happen before it's too late why doesn't swann see that — James Wright (@jammasufc40) October 16, 2021

Change by Tuesday? Surely https://t.co/oNjMNdK8HI — Kyle Ladden (@Ladden19) October 16, 2021

Swann out — Michael Lowe (@michlow92) October 16, 2021

From the comments clearly a lot didn’t attend today. We played the league leaders & weren’t outplayed. One dodgy penalty given & another goal was the difference. This is the first match this season I feel some optimism returning. Carry on playing like this & we’ll be OK — Mark The Donny Iron (@markdonnyiron) October 16, 2021

National League, here we go. Congratulations to those responsible. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Filipe Xavier Tavares (@FilipeXavier7) October 16, 2021

Wish that gate had stayed shut….. — Chris Goodall (@goodsie113) October 16, 2021