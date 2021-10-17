Swansea City fans have delivered their verdict on Russell Martin’s starting XI ahead of today’s derby day clash with Cardiff City.

Swansea City head into today’s South Wales derby in need of three points as Russell Martin bids to turn around the Swans’ poor start to the campaign.

Swansea have mustered up 11 points from as many games so far this season, leaving them 19th in the Championship table.

Arch-rivals Cardiff City also come into the tie in desperate need of a win, having lost five consecutive games after losing only once in their opening six. Pressure is piling on the shoulders of Mick McCarthy with an intriguing tie between the rivals awaiting.

For the tie, Ben Hamer retains his spot in between the sticks, while Ryan Bennett comes into the side for Ben Cabango. Kyle Naughton and Ryan Manning also maintain their place in the team, while Joel Latibeaudiere drops to the bench for Ethan Laird to come in.

Jake Bidwell stays in his starting spot, as do captain Matt Grimes and midfield partner Flynn Downes. Korey Smith, Jamie Paterson and Joel Piroe also start.

Steven Benda, Cabango, Latibeaudiere, Liam Walsh, Olivier Ntcham, Morgan Whittaker and Liam Cullen make up the subs bench.

Following the announcement of the lineup, fans moved to deliver their verdict.

Me looking for Obafemi in the squad pic.twitter.com/dgirov7Lkf — MB (@mb107614739) October 17, 2021

This is surely a joke — leosullivan (@LeoScfc) October 17, 2021

Ouch Ntcham not starting!🥴 — R H Y S (@Rhys__Rosser) October 17, 2021

Naughton Bennett Manning 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — AMY 🦢 • #HerGameToo (@amyclement94) October 17, 2021

Some big calls in there. I’ll back him. COYS 🦢🦢 https://t.co/MSH8Zl93T9 — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@harrilew6) October 17, 2021

Really not sure with this. Don’t know where the creativity will come from. No obafemi on the bench is really disappointing too. Make yourselves heroes boys 🦢 https://t.co/upw7NVvtri — James 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@JamesSCFC_) October 17, 2021