Wigan Athletic’s impressive run of form has continued following their impressive win over Bolton Wanderers yesterday.

Wigan Athletic beat their local rivals 4-0 at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The Latics were roared on by 4,000 travelling supporters and sent them home happy after an emphatic display.

Leam Richardson’s side took the lead after just six minutes through the in-form Will Keane.

The visitors went into half-time a goal to the good but a brace from James McClean and Callum Lang’s strike saw them breeze past the Trotters in the second-half.

Wigan are 3rd in the League One table and are a point behind joint-top Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers.

Bolton, on the other hand, are 10th in the league and are two points off the Play-Offs.

Here is how the Latics’ fans have reacted on Twitter to their big win over their rivals yesterday-

How did the best team in the league get on today? #Bwfc #Wafc — Cameron Hendy (@cameronhendy1) October 16, 2021

You feel this squad would run through a brick wall for Richardson eh? Good time to be a Tic #wafc — Liam Cooper (@ItsLiamCooper) October 16, 2021

I have absolutely no voice left #wafc — Ian Gee (@laticsian) October 16, 2021

What a day, what a day. #wafc — Sheikh Von_Blitzkreig 🇸🇱🇬🇧🇪🇺☘️🇧🇭 (@Von_Blitzkreig) October 16, 2021

Just got back from the game. A privilege to be at the University of bolton stadium today to watch the best team in the division. #wafc — Stuart Glover (@StuartGlover) October 16, 2021

Not a bad little 4-0 win against the best team in the league 😆 #wafc — Mike (@aprmike) October 16, 2021

Mention to Pearce also today, came on and didn’t look out of place at all today offensively and defensively #wafc — Ross (@Greggoo17) October 16, 2021