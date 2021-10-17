Cardiff City fans have delivered their verdict on Mick McCarthy’s starting XI for today’s South Wales derby against Swansea City.

Cardiff City head into today’s clash with arch-rivals Swansea City off the back of five consecutive defeats, with calls for Mick McCarthy’s sacking growing louder.

The Bluebirds only lost one of their first six games, but a dreadful run has left them sat in 20th place after 11 Championship games.

Swansea City have also endured a difficult start to the new campaign, sitting just ahead of their rivals in 19th.

Both sides are in desperate need of a win, so expect a tense and heated meeting between the two sides.

For the clash, Alex Smithies stays between the sticks. Mark McGuinness, Sean Morrison, Aden Flint, Curtis Nelson and Ciaron Brown make up what looks to be a back five.

Marlon Pack, Joe Ralls, Leandro Bacuna and Ryan Giles start in midfield, with Kieffer Moore up front.

Dillon Phillips, Perry Ng, Joel Bagan, Will Vaulks, Rubin Colwill, Mark Harris and James Collins make up the subs bench.

Ahead of the tie, fans moved to deliver their verdict on the starting XI. Here’s what they had to say:

Five centrebacks and Bacuna still gets in, despite playing poorly all season! McCarthy is a joke! — Mike Jenkins (@mjenkins1927) October 17, 2021

5 centre backs again🙄🙄🙄battering incoming — Matt (@matt_roberts05) October 17, 2021

5 centre backs again. Is he trying to get sacked???? — Peter Bradbury (@PEBradbury) October 17, 2021

5 centre backs again! It’s so hard to be positive; nobody wants to watch that kind of football. Hopefully it pays off, but I’m doubtful. https://t.co/ZEK8EilN6B — Picks 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Picks012) October 17, 2021

Why don’t you just marry five centre backs if you love them so much https://t.co/GOyuXfXK4X — View From the Ninian (@ViewFromTheNin) October 17, 2021