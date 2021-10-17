Portsmouth were on the receiving end of a heavy defeat away at Rotherham United yesterday.

The Millers beat Danny Cowley’s side 4-1 to boost their promotion aspirations.

Michael Smith’s 29th minute goal saw the hosts go into half-time a good to the good but Pompey levelled it up early in the second-half through Marcus Harness.

However, that was as good as it got for the visitors as Smith pounced again five minutes later to retake the lead.

Richard Wood and Ben Wiles then added a further couple of goals to seal an emphatic win for Paul Warne’s side.

Portsmouth thought they had turned a corner before the international break when they beat high-flying Sunderland 4-1 at Fratton Park.

However, they have been knocked back down to earth now and have been left licking their wounds after yesterday.

Here is how their fans reacted on Twitter to their disappointing defeat to Rotherham-

Why do we bother? Rotherham away what a waste of petrol #pompey — Aaron swan (@aaronswan1404) October 16, 2021

This team is very unlikeable isn’t it… #pompey — Tommy C (@pompeyboy_) October 16, 2021

Letting Whatmough leave for free looks a worse decision every week. Why didn’t we strengthen in that area? We really misread the market in the summer. Get what you pay for. #pompey — Mr L (@Lawro77) October 16, 2021

It’s not all bad. We are top of the bottom half of the table! 🙃 #pompey — Lee Cooke (@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE) October 16, 2021

1 win in 9 games that’s not good that’s relegation form #pompey — Charley Shipp (@CharleyShipp) October 16, 2021