A late Regan Poole goal saw Charlton Athletic fall to another defeat yesterday against Lincoln City. 

The Addicks’ poor run of form has continued and the pressure is mounting on their manager Nigel Adkins.

There was nothing to separate the two sides at half-time yesterday before Lincoln took the lead on 58 minutes after an own goal by Jayden Stockley .

Charlton responded well and levelled it up through defender Sam Lavelle five minutes later.

The game looked like it was going to end a draw before Poole pounced to give his side a big three points.

1,300 Addicks fans were in attendance at the LNER Stadium but were left heading back to London empty handed.

Adkins’ side remain in the relegation zone after two wins from their opening 12 games of the season and are two points from safety.

Here is how their fans reacted on Twitter to their loss to Lincoln yesterday-