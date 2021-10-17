A late Regan Poole goal saw Charlton Athletic fall to another defeat yesterday against Lincoln City.

The Addicks’ poor run of form has continued and the pressure is mounting on their manager Nigel Adkins.

There was nothing to separate the two sides at half-time yesterday before Lincoln took the lead on 58 minutes after an own goal by Jayden Stockley .

Charlton responded well and levelled it up through defender Sam Lavelle five minutes later.

The game looked like it was going to end a draw before Poole pounced to give his side a big three points.

1,300 Addicks fans were in attendance at the LNER Stadium but were left heading back to London empty handed.

Adkins’ side remain in the relegation zone after two wins from their opening 12 games of the season and are two points from safety.

Here is how their fans reacted on Twitter to their loss to Lincoln yesterday-

I think we are in such a rut that we actually might get relegated. #cafc — Willin’ (@smit112) October 16, 2021

Has Nigel Adkins been sacked? He’s had long enough to turn it around. Two international breaks included to work on things. Hope the fans are listened to, time for a change @SandgaardThomas #cafc — Peter Stone (@stone_pete7) October 16, 2021

Only @Samlavelle5 and @macgillivray93 come out of today’s game with any credit. Imagine what they’d be like with a manager that has a clue what he is doing 😳 #AdkinsOut #cafc — Ben (@BenH93_) October 16, 2021

I’d give it to Jacko till the end of the season …really the fans rally the players #cafc — London init geezer (@Miketyson2007) October 16, 2021

The recruitment at #cafc has been questionable, but no-one can convince me that squad is 3rd bottom L1. You have to look to the manager, no matter how nice a guy he is. Won't get the crowds back without the right man at the helm. — Rich Pemberton (@rikofold) October 16, 2021

Always wanted to play in league 2 🙄🙄 #cafc — ALEX (@SEdged97) October 16, 2021