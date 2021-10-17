Blackburn Rovers forward Sam Burns has joined FC United of Manchester on loan.

The non-league side have announced that the youngster has signed on an initial one-month deal (see tweet below).

✍️ Loan Signing : Sam Burns from Blackburn @Rovers We're delighted to announce we've signed Sam on an initial months loan, described as a hard working #9, he's been scoring goals regularly in the U23's and is available today for selection Thanks to all parties and welcome Sam! https://t.co/bOY7hRBS9x pic.twitter.com/1MvLDNsaFZ — FC United of Manchester (@FCUnitedMcr) October 16, 2021

Burns, who is 19-years-old, has been given the green light to leave Blackburn to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He made his debut for his new club yesterday against Grantham Town.

Career to date

Burns has risen up through Blackburn’s academy and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years.

He joined the club at Under-14s level and has since progressed up the ranks.

The attacker put pen-to-paper on a one-year contract this past summer, with the option for a further 12 months.

Decent goal scoring form

Burns scored 14 goals in 54 games for the Under-18s altogether before breaking into the Under-23s side last year.

He has since bagged 12 goals in 32 matches for Rovers’ development squad and has five in six so far this season.

However, he has now been loaned out as the Championship side look to expose him to senior football.

New club

FC United play their football in the Northern Premier League and Burns will be eager to get plenty of game time under his belt with them.

They have a few ex-Football League players in their ranks such as Michael Donohue, Michael Potts and Finlay Sinclair-Smith.

Next up for them is an away trip to Witton Albion next weekend.