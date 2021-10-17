Weymouth have signed Martell Taylor-Crossdale following his departure from Fulham.

The National League side have handed a contract to the attacker, as announced on their official Twitter account (see tweet below).

Martell joins us following his release from Fulham in the summer. The prolific striker was a product of the Chelsea Academy. Martell has also represented England from u15-u20 level. (2/4) pic.twitter.com/Vhtu6DW5i8 — Weymouth FC (@theterras) October 16, 2021

Taylor-Crossdale, who is 21-years-old, has been a free agent since being released by Fulham at the end of last season.

QPR have been taking a look at him on trial over recent times and he featured for their Under-23s side, as reported by West London Sport.

Doncaster Rovers also had him on trial over pre-season, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press, but decided against offering him a deal.

Career to date

Taylor-Crossdale started his career at Chelsea and rose up through the academy at Stamford Bridge.

The youngster left the Blues when his contract expired in 2019 and turned down a move to Hoffenheim before going to Fulham.

He went on to play once for the Cottagers’ first-team and was loaned out to League Two side Colchester United last season to get some experience under his belt.

New chapter

Weymouth is Taylor-Crossdale’s new home now and they currently sit 21st in the National League table.

The Terrars are managed by former Doncaster Rovers midfielder Brian Stock and have a few ex-Football League players playing for them these days such as Josh McQuoid, Tyler Cordner, Ross Fitzsimons and Ahkeem Rose.