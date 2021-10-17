Burton Albion chief executive Jez Moxey will temporarily stand down from his position on the English Football League’s executive board, ‘in case it clashes with an attempt to buy a club’, reports Alan Nixon.

Moxey was last week linked with a Derby County takeover (Sun on Sunday 10.10). He was linked alongside former Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans as two potential buyers of the crisis club, who entered into administration last month.

The Rams have reportedly had no end of interest from potential buyers. Their administrators, Quantuma, have spoken positively about the takeover situation and have this week released several non-disclosure agreements to some ‘serious bidders’.

Now though, Nixon has revealed in The Sun on Sunday (17.10.21, pg. 59) that Moxey will temporarily stand down from his duties on the EFL’s executive board in case it clashes with any attempts to buy a club – Nixon refuses to specify that said buyout is with regards to Derby County though.

Wayne Rooney’s Derby County picked up a point away at Preston North End in the Championship yesterday, taking their points tally to three after their 12-point deduction for entering into administration.

They host Luton Town in midweek.