Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles remains on a contract stand-off with his club, and now the Northern Irishman could be completely exiled from the squad.

Charles, 26, scored 19 goals in 42 League One outings for Accrington Stanley last season.

But the Northern Ireland international has been subjected to just six league outings this term, amid a contract stand-off with the club.

Charles is out of contract in the summer. He was linked with a number of clubs over the summer just gone and has been touted for a January move as well, but he’s refusing to sign a new deal with Accrington.

Having been completely left out of the last six matchday squads for his side now, Alan Nixon has revealed in The Sun on Sunday (17.10.21, pg. 59) that Charles ‘faces exile’ at the club.

Charles is and has been exiled for most of the season so far. John Coleman is refusing to select the striker (whether that’s his decision or the board’s remains to be seen) and he’s since seen his side suffer on the pitch – Stanley sit in 11th-place of the League One table after their opening 12 games, having won just one of their last six in which Charles hasn’t featured.

It’s become a bitter row between the player and the club – for Charles, he would’ve been hoping to see his career progress after such a prolific season last time round but instead, he’s being forced to sit on the sidelines and watch his team struggle.

But from the club’s point of view, they won’t want to lose their star layer for nothing next summer and so it’s understandable that they want him to sign a new contract.

Whether exiling him from the squad completely is the right decision is open for debate. With January just around the corner though, we could yet see Charles force his way out of Accrington Stanley and onto pastures new.