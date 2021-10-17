Kieffer Moore has ‘moved closer’ to the Cardiff City exit after hiring a new agent, Alan Nixon has revealed.

Moore, 29, was linked with a move to Wolves towards the end of the summer transfer window.

The Welsh striker who netted 20 Championship goals last season has only scored once in 11 league fixtures this time round, amid Mick McCarthy’s struggles in the Cardiff City dugout.

His proposed move to Wolves fell through on deadline day after it was revealed that theirs and Cardiff City’s valuation of the player weren’t in line.

Now though, Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (17.10.21, pg. 59) that Moore is edging towards the Cardiff City exit after recruiting a new agent and that ‘he could move in the New Year’.