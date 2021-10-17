Former QPR star Ebere Eze is close to returning from an Achilles injury, and ‘could even play next week’ for Crystal Palace reports The Sun on Sunday (17.10.21, pg. 59).

Eze, 23, spent time with all of Arsenal, Reading, Fulham and Millwall as a youngster. But it was with QPR where he got his chance and where he made a name for himself in English football.

He went on to feature over 100 times in the Championship for QPR between 2016 and 2020, scoring 14 Championship goals in the 2019/20 campaign where he played every league fixture and asserted himself as one of the brightest young talents in the country.

It led to his inevitable exit from QPR, and he landed at Crystal Palace for a fee close to £20million.

In his maiden season at Selhurst Park he would impress – Eze scored four goals in 34 Premier League outings before picking up what was reported as a ‘freak’ Achilles injury.

It was feared that Eze could miss up to two years of football but in a fresh report from The Sun on Sunday today, Alan Nixon has revealed that Eze is now ‘doing ball work’ and that he ‘may play against Newcastle on Saturday’.

Proud R’s

Eze’s departure was never met with angst from QPR fans, but with genuine well-wishing.

They watched him blossom into arguably their finest ever youth academy product and QPR fans genuinely, on the whole, seemed content with his Premier League move and have paid close attention to his career since.

His injury was one that rocked the footballing scene and QPR fans especially were devastated. But they’ll be delighted to know that he’s on the mend and closing in on his return to action, much sooner than expected.