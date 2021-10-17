The English Football League are demanding that Derby County’s administrators prove they have enough funds to last the entirety of the campaign.

Derby County recently appealed their 12-point deduction for entering into administration.

The club currently sit rock-bottom of the Championship table following a calamitous spell off the pitch, with Derby having been locked in a feud with the EFL for a year-and-a-half.

Wayne Rooney’s side are still awaiting the final decision of their previous feud with the EFL regarding their breaching of financial regulations (likely to be a 9-point deduction) and now, Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (17.10.21, pg. 61) that the EFL are demanding that the club’s administrators prove they have funding to last the season, or they face a ‘strict transfer embargo’.

Derby County were working under transfer restrictions over the summer. They were limited to free and loan signings and even then, those signings were on certain restrictions.

But Rooney and Derby County could face even stricter transfer restrictions come January if Quantuma (Derby County’s appointed administrators) can’t prove they have the funding to last the end of the campaign – Nixon reveals ‘the next few months’ will cost Derby County £13.5million in player and staff wages which is ‘much more than the club has in the bank’, with several ‘soft loans’ having been lined up in the run in to January to help cover costs.

Now though, the EFL are set to demand that Derby County’s administrators prove they have funding for six months beyond New Year, with the above mentioned transfer restrictions potentially feuding Derby County’s plans to recruit in January in their bid for Championship survival.