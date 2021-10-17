Sheffield Wednesday’s trials and tribulations last season were well documented enough. They led to their eventual relegation into League One.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have seen a wholesale change in playing staff at Hillsborough with many leaving over the summer. Others have been brought in and the Owls are a different machine this season.

They are performing much better than they were last season and entered today’s game against AFC Wimbledon with just one loss in their previous five games.

It looked like a win was on the cards with Wednesday starting strongly, Lee Gregory (13′) putting the Owls in front. That was the extent of the scoring in the first half.

However, Wednesday went 2-0 up just after the hour mark when Gregory (61′) scored from the spot to put the South Yorkshire side in the driving seat.

AFC Wimbledon hit back quickly, Nesta Guinness-Walker (67′) bringing the home side back within touch. The game looked to be drifting towards a Wednesday win only for Jack Rudoni (85′) to level things with a late equaliser that claimed a share of the points for Mark Robinson’s men.

Here are three Sheffield Wednesday players who failed to shine in the late draw against a spirited AFC Wimbledon outfit.

Jaen Brown – WhoScored rating 5.82

Left-sided midfielder Brown didn’t have the best of games yesterday for the Owls ars they threw away a 2-0 lead. His distribution was average (50%), completing a low volume of 14 passes from 28 attempts – one serving as a key pass and teammate chance,

His only other worthwhile contribution in the game came from one dribble completed in a game that largely passed him by. It is something that the 22-year-old will want to put right next time out against Cambridge United on Tuesday evening.

Liam Palmer – WhoScored rating 6.10

Central defender Palmer played on the left edge of a back three for Darren Moore and was the least effective of the trio of defenders. He made just one tackle, one interception and two clearances.

He saw a lot of Sheffield Wednesday’s ball (5.2%) and made 52 touches. He was accurate enough (76%) with 31 of his 41 pass attempts finding their intended target.

However, he won just one of his three defensive headers, made just one tackle, two clearances and one interception. It was a better-than-average display but one that he will want to improve upon next time out.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – WhoScored rating 6.62

20-year-old Dele-Bashiru didn’t have a bad game playing as an attacking midfielder, it’s just that he didn’t perform as well as those behind him in the Owls’ engine room.

His completion accuracy (95%) was highly impressive but at a low volume with 19 completions from 20 attempts but toothless in that he has no key passes creating chances.

He made two tackles and one clearance before he was subbed on 70 minutes and replaced by Saido Berahino. It was one of the better of Sheffield Wednesday’s displays but one that can be definitely built upon.

Data derived from the AFC Wimbledon vs Sheffield Wednesday match profile on the WhoScored website.