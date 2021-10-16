Middlesbrough started today’s game against Peterborough United in a mid-table 15th place in the Championship table; Posh were in the relegation zone.

Middlesbrough fans have seen a mixed and mediocre response from Boro over the last tranche of games – wins being cancelled out by losses. For many, it is a familiar story.

Today’s game was vital for both sides. For Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough, a win would keep them on the tails of the play-off jetstream. For Darren Ferguson’s struggling Peterborough outfit, three points would lift them out of the bottom three.

It wasn’t to be for Posh in a game that was won by two late Middlesbrough goals. After a to-and-fro battle where Peterborough soaked up much Boro pressure, Paddy McNair (85′ pen) and Josh Coburn (90+3′) saw Warnock’s men home.

Here are three Middlesbrough Middlesbrough players who stood out for the Teessiders in the late win vs Peterborough.

Matt Crooks – WhoScored rating 8.36

Central midfielder Crooks was the highest-rated player on the pitch at the Riverside Stadium this afternoon. He was highly accurate (85%) in his distribution, completing 35 of his 41 passing attempts – one of which was a key pass leading to a teammate chance.

His game was more dominant than this, though. He completed two dribbles, won two headers and a game-high six tackles. This all-around display is something that he can take forward to Boro’s next game against Barnsley who visit the Riverside next Wednesday.

Patrick McNair – WhoScored rating 7.99

McNair was another Boro player scoring highly for his display across the Peterborough game. The central defender played in a back-three for the Teessiders and set them on the road to victory from the penalty spot – his second of the season.

He was another of Neil Warnock’s men who was better than his goal – his display helping the Teessiders. Like Crooks, he was highly accurate (85%) in his distribution of the ball, completing 39 of his passes with one key pass included.

He also won four headers, made one clearance and one interception as he helped Boro hold onto all three points and keep a clean sheet.

Sol Bamba – WhoScored rating 7.66

Veteran Bamba rolled back the years to put in another commanding display at the heart of a solid Middlesbrough defensive unit. He was dominant in his defensive duties winning two headers, five tackles and a game-high five interceptions.

36-year-old Bamba is on the recovery trail after beating non-Hodgkin lymphoma and he displayed his class today. He’s a shrewd capture by the wily Neil Warnock and a solid player that the Boro boss can continue to rely on.

