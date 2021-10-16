Bournemouth fans were left impressed once again as Scott Parker’s side secured a 2-0 win over Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

Bournemouth headed into this afternoon’s tie against Bristol City, sitting in 2nd place after West Brom’s Friday night win over rivals Birmingham City.

The clash at Ashton Gate presented the Cherries with the chance to return to the summit of the Championship table.

As for Bristol City, they sat in 9th spot ahead of the game, holding the chance to close the gap on or even jump into the top six with a win.

However, it was the visitors who took control of the tie in the first half. Jamal Lowe opened the scoring after 21 minutes before youngster Jordan Zemura added a second in stoppage time.

It was a dominant win for Bournemouth, with Scott Parker’s side maintaining the momentum as they look to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Understandably, fans were overjoyed with the performance, but one man in particular drew high praise.

Scorer of the second goal, Jordan Zemura, was lauded for his display against Bristol City. Here’s what fans had to say: