Coventry City fans were left thoroughly impressed as their side fought from 2-0 down to secure a 2-2 draw against Blackburn Rovers.

Coventry City’s form in the early stages of the season has surprised many, with the Sky Blues sitting in 4th spot prior to their clash with Blackburn Rovers.

The Sky Blues entered the international break off the back of a stunning 4-1 win over Fulham and had hoped to take that momentum with them to Ewood Park.

As for Tony Mowbray’s side, they went into the break off the back of back-to-back defeats and were determined to turn their form around against Coventry. And heading into half-time, they looked to be doing exactly that.

Goals from Joe Rothwell and Sam Gallagher put Coventry 2-0 behind, but Robins’ side staged a second-half comeback. Tyler Walker brought the Sky Blues back into it before Liam Kelly’s long-shot came off the post and went into the net off Rovers’ keeper Thomas Kaminski, bringing the scores to 2-2.

That was how the game would end, with Sky Blues’ ‘keeper Simon Moore making two late saves and Michael Rose clearing off the line to ensure Robins and co took a point back to Coventry.

Following the game, supporters moved to deliver their verdict:

Great to see a strong second-half comeback after being 2-0 down. Character & belief added to ability, and a good away point introducing renewed confidence. #PUSB https://t.co/tmDyPyuIUJ — Stuart Linnell MBE (@Stuart_Linnell) October 16, 2021

As you were. Great fightback after going two down. THIS TEAM DOESN'T LIE DOWN #PUSB https://t.co/ISMF5OHFoE — Ian Heron (@theheronsays) October 16, 2021

Cracking result from 2-0 down — Olly Mumford (@MumfordOlly) October 16, 2021

This side is different, great point that #pusb — Chris (@flemoil) October 16, 2021