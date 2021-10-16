Blackburn Rovers fans were left unimpressed as Tony Mowbray’s side squandered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.

Blackburn Rovers headed into this afternoon’s tie with Coventry City in search of a return to winning ways.

Tony Mowbray’s side fell to back-to-back defeats prior to the international break after a decent run of form. A test against Coventry City presented what looked as though it would be a difficult test, especially given how impressive Mark Robins’ side have been this season.

Prior to the clash, Rovers sat in 8th place, while the Sky Blues occupied 4th.

Despite league positions, it was Blackburn who stormed to a 2-0 lead in the first half. Joe Rothwell turned home after a through ball from Sam Gallagher to open the scoring.

Then, Rothwell turned provider for Gallagher, who slammed home from the playmaker’s cut-back.

However, it was Coventry who were in the ascendancy after the break, with Tyler Walker pulling one back just after the hour mark. Only six minutes later, the scores were level, with Liam Kelly’s long-distance effort hitting the post, only to go in off Thomas Kaminski.

That was how the game would end, with Rovers fans unimpressed after throwing away three points. Following the game, they took to Twitter to make their feelings known:

Disappointing is an understatement, threw away two points to a team that struggles on the road. This is almost every god damn week at the moment. I'm still surprised this mediocrity is pleasing the owners. — Barnes (@HandOfBarnes) October 16, 2021

Never learn do we. Not a shock when there’s zero accountability for the manager about anything. — Jordan Burrows (@JordBurrowss) October 16, 2021

I can’t even pretend to be surprised anymore. It’s a joke — Dan (@danmara87) October 16, 2021

So this exact scenario has happened twice already this season at home. It’s mid-October. A leopard – Mowbray – never changes its spots. — Liam Kinney (@LiamKinney) October 16, 2021

Don’t see the word disappointing that often do we. Threw it away! Awful couple of subs from Mowbray start of second half. — Jordan (@jordanlmontague) October 16, 2021