Nottingham Forest won 2-1 at home to Blackpool in the Championship this afternoon.

Nottingham Forest have started well to life under Steve Cooper – the former Swansea City boss saw his side win their last two before the international break, scoring three goals in each game.

Today his side hosted Blackpool who started the day in 12th-place of the Championship table after some resurgent form, but the home side would take the lead after 22 minutes through Brennan Johnson.

Lewis Grabban would then put Forest back in front in the second half after Jerry Yates equalised for Blackpool

For Forest fans, there was plenty to mull over today, and one man in particular seemed to garner a lot of praise – Ryan Yates.

The midfielder has come into some good form since Cooper’s arrival and put on another good show today – see what these Nottingham Forest fans said on Twitter about the 23-year-old today:

#Nffc So nice to see Yates playing with a smile on his face,with the shackles off,different player. — humptydo (@markclater) October 16, 2021

Yates and Worrall today 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #nffc — Alfie Fox (@fox_alfie) October 16, 2021

Not his massive fan but Ryan Yates quality!! #nffc — Sammie Slack (@sammiej8787) October 16, 2021

Ryan Yates turning into prime Ben Watson in this 1st half. #nffc — Pat O'Hara (@PatoharaPat) October 16, 2021

#nffc Yates having a very good game so far. — Shaun (@aryan86) October 16, 2021

Ryan Yates as been outstanding #NFFC — Barry Bazza ©️ 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@1BarryBazza) October 16, 2021