Derby County fans were left thoroughly impressed with one man as Wayne Rooney’s side drew 0-0 with Preston North End.

Derby County headed to Preston North End in the Championship today.

Wayne Rooney’s side started the day in last place of the Championship table following their 12-point deduction, some six points away from safety.

Their opponents, Preston, sat in 18th place prior to kick-off. Frankie McAvoy’s side have been difficult to beat at times this season, but they have also struggled to turn draws into victories.

The Rams and the Lilywhites have been two of the Championship’s draw specialists, both drawing six games before today’s game.

Perhaps as should have been expected, the honours were shared after 90 minutes. The two sides played out a 0-0 draw at Deepdale, though Derby will be disappointed not to be taking three points back to Pride Park.

Throughout the tie, one man who caught Derby County fans’ attention was youngster Festy Ebosele.

The 19-year-old looks to be another promising talent to come from the Rams’ academy, providing plenty of attacking threat from right-back over the course of the tie.

It was only his ninth senior appearance for Derby, but Ebosele has already received high praise for his performance. Here’s what supporters had to say:

Festy Ebosele what a player — Maxdcfc (@maxpaterson19) October 16, 2021