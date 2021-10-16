Sunderland won 2-1 away at Gillingham in League One this afternoon.

Sunderland headed to Priestfield today, to face Steven Evans’ Gillingham side who started the day in 19th-place of the League One table compared to Lee Johnson’s Sunderland side who began the day in 4th.

The Black Cats have established themselves as title contenders in the opening 11 games of this season, but would find themselves behind after 25 minutes thanks to a Danny Lloyd-McGoldrick penalty.

In the third minute of added time before the break though, Aiden O’Brien would get Sunderland back on level terms and 10 minutes after the restart, the visitors would find themselves in front thanks to Tom Flanagan.

Elliot Embleton would pick up a straight red card in the second half but Sunderland held on for what proved to be an impressive and important win.

It was a game of two halves from Sunderland today and one man seemed to take more slack than most – Luke O’Nien.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about the 27-year-old:

O nien has been shocking so far mind #SAFC — Ray (@Raymond52479726) October 16, 2021

Luke O’Nien’s performance kind of sums up the team’s struggle so far. None of our players look on peak form, and they’re all looking a bit lost. Also, I’m just failing to see what Alex Pritchard actually adds to this team. He just looks so anonymous. #SAFC 🔴⚪️ — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) October 16, 2021

O’Nien is having a mare #SAFC — Lee Wickham (@LdoubleE_87) October 16, 2021

I can’t even defend O’nien for that. Poor. No need. #safc — onien.is.goat (@_footballlllll_) October 16, 2021

Poor, O’Nien needs taken off, like playing with 10 men — Lewis (@Lewis_h__) October 16, 2021