Sheffield Wednesday drew 2-2 away at AFC Wimbledon in League One this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday travelled to AFC Wimbledon in League One this afternoon. The Owls started the day in 10th-place of the third tier table after some shaky form, with AFC Wimbledon placed in 15th ahead of kick off.

Despite having won just two of their last seven in League One, it was Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday who took the lead today thanks to Lee Gregory’s fourth league goal of the campaign.

Gregory would then double his side’s lead with a penalty on the hour mark before Nesta Guinness-Walker pulled one back for AFC Wimbledon. The home side would then find another equaliser before full-time, thanks to a Jack Rudoni goal on 85 minutes.

There were a handful of impressive performances in Wednesday’s line up today, and one name who stood out was Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – the 20-year-old returned to the starting XI for only his third League One appearance of the season and thoroughly impressed fans.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans said on Twitter about the youngster:

Dele-Bashiru is a tank btw — Joel (@JOELH0LMES) October 16, 2021

Bossed this game so far has Dele-Bashiru 👌 #swfc — Michael Curtis 🦉 (@mickenell) October 16, 2021

Glad dele Bashiru is getting his chance class little player #swfc — Tom (@tprowl) October 16, 2021