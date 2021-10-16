Bolton Wanderers lost 4-0 at home to Wigan Athletic in League One this afternoon.

Bolton Wanderers hosted title challengers Wigan Athletic in League One today, with the Trotters starting the day in 9th-place of the table and the Latics in 3rd following the international break.

Ian Evatt’s side have been impressive upon their return to the third tier but it was the visitors Wigan who took the lead today, thanks to a 6th minute goal from Will Keane.

Wigan would then find themselves two goals to the good soon after the restart, with James McClean firing home his second League One goal of the season before Callum Lang added a third.

McClean would score his second of the game late on to seal an emphatic win for Wigan.

There were some disappointing performances from Bolton players today and one Harry Brockbank seemingly came under the most criticism – he struggled throughout, and was hauled off early in the second half.

See what these Bolton Wanderers fans had to say on Twitter about the 23-year-old’s performance today:

Time to show us plan B Ian, as plan A is completely ineffective against this lot – Brockbank looks like a fish out of water at RB #bwfc — 🔥🔥 Aaron 😎😎 (@aaron_bwfc) October 16, 2021

Brockbank coming back out for the second half is Billy Crellin levels of madness. #bwfc — Danny Warbrick (@DannyWarbrick) October 16, 2021

Brockbank won his pro contract in a cereal box #bwfc — joe (@mccreadster) October 16, 2021

Isgrove would be the better option over Brockbank. He's not a league one footballer. Awful first half along with Doyle, Gordon and Bakayoko #bwfc — Gaz Guest (@gazguest_93) October 16, 2021

Worst we’ve played since January. The right side of Baka & Brockbank doesn’t work. At least now most will appreciate what Jones brings to this team. #BWFC — Damon Jordan (@Damon_J_Jordan) October 16, 2021

Izzy for Brockbank. I'd put Thomason on for Sarce and Kachunga for Doyle with Baka up top. Some shocking performances. #bwfc — Jakob (@JakoBWFC) October 16, 2021