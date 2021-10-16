Bolton Wanderers lost 4-0 at home to Wigan Athletic in League One this afternoon.

Bolton Wanderers hosted title challengers Wigan Athletic in League One today, with the Trotters starting the day in 9th-place of the table and the Latics in 3rd following the international break.

Ian Evatt’s side have been impressive upon their return to the third tier but it was the visitors Wigan who took the lead today, thanks to a 6th minute goal from Will Keane.

Wigan would then find themselves two goals to the good soon after the restart, with James McClean firing home his second League One goal of the season before Callum Lang added a third.

McClean would score his second of the game late on to seal an emphatic win for Wigan.

There were some disappointing performances from Bolton players today and one Harry Brockbank seemingly came under the most criticism – he struggled throughout, and was hauled off early in the second half.

