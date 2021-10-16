Fulham were a yo-yo side under Scott Parker during his time with the Londoners. Promotion to the Premier League saw them drop straight back down.

Fulham fans saw this pattern repeated last season, Parker moving on to Bournemouth during the summer. His replacement, Marco Silva, is busily forging a Fulham side in his own image.

Ahead of kick-off vs QPR today, the Cottagers stood in 5th place – five points from the automatic promotion places. Against a good QPR side, it looked like a typically close London derby was on the cards.

However, the home side started to rip up the cards early, Aleksandar Mitrovic (10′) giving the hosts an early lead. It was to stay that way in what was an even half of football.

The second 45 was to prove to be where the action was at and it was QPR who started that ball rolling with Lyndon Dykes (55′) equalising for the Rs. That was to be a parity that was short-lived.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (67′) scored his second of the game to restore Fulham’s lead before Bobby De Cordova-Reid (71′) quickly extended it. It was an uphill battle from there and once that QPR failed to peg back. In fact, Antonee Robinson (91′) put the cherry on top with Fulham’s fourth of the afternoon.

Here are three players who really stood out for Marco Silva’s Fulham side in the big win vs QPR.

Aleksandar Mitrovic – WhoScored rating 9.66

Mitrovic continued to demonstrate his unquestionable class with another two goals, taking his tally to 12 this season in 12 games. However, his game today was more than just goals.

He was strong in the air, winning four headers and also on the ground with two tackles. He was also solid in possession and his distribution (77%) was more than accurate – 24 of his passes finding their intended targets.

It was always likely to be a display capped by those two goals but the Serbian showed that he has an all-around game that is easily more than a match for the Championship.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid – WhoScored rating 7.53

A goal is always looked on favourably and De Cordova-Reid obliged (71′) with Fulham’s 3rd of the game. Reid started on the bench but came on as a 32nd-minute substitute for the injured Ivan Cavaleiro.

That was his 3rd of the season to go alongside three assists – marking him out as a dual-threat player. Ridiculously accurate (94%), he connected with 16 of his 17 pass attempts in the game,

He also completed one dribble, one tackle and one interception as he helped out defensively when required to. A performance that he will no doubt be glad to take forward into Fulham’s next match.

Neeskens Kebano – WhoScored rating 7.52

Right-sided attacker Kebano weighed in with an assist for Mitrovic’s second goal of the afternoon. He was another whose performance where the whole was more than its constituent parts.

He was highly accurate (90%) with 18 of his 20 passes finding their intended targets with two of these ending as key passes and chances for teammates.

He was a constant thorn in QPR’s side and helped to drive the Cottagers to victory.

Data derived from the Fulham vs QPR match profile on the WhoScored website.