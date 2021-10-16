QPR are a side much improved under Mark Warburton this season and one that can hold their own with any side in the Championship.

QPR fans are seeing a much more coherent side this time around and evidence of that could be seen in their position in the Championship table before kick-off vs Fulham this afternoon.

The Rs stood in the last of the play-off places; Fulham a place above them. It looked poised to be a close-fought affair on paper.

However, it was Fulham who made a mockery of that paper closeness. They were first on the board through Aleksandar Mitrovic (10′) in a half that the Cottagers largely controlled.

The goal explosion came in the second half and it was QPR and Lyndon Dykes (55′) who started the ball rolling to make it 1-1. In truth, it was a half of football that belonged to Marco Silva’s Fulham side.

Mitrovic (67′) scored his second of the game to put Fulham in front with Bobby De Cordova-Reid (71′) putting Silva’s men further in front. QPR were chasing the game and a late goal from Antonee Robinson (91′) put a cherry on the top of Fulham’s performance.

Here are three QPR players whose performances vs Fulham let Mark Warburton down today.

Seny Dieng – WhoScored rating 5.50

Goalkeepers are always going to get eyes cast their way if their side concedes four times. Dieng’s rating takes this into account.

On a more positive note, he made three saves to keep the score down and was accurate (63%) with his distribution, 20 of his 32 pass attempts finding their targets.

Moses Odubajo – WhoScored rating 5.56

Moses Odubajo had one of those performances that he might want to forget rather than to remember. Whilst being accurate (75%) with his distribution, his 24 completed passes saw only one key pass that presented a teammate with a chance.

This lack of a cutting edge was endemic in a QPR side that struggled in the middle of the park. He didn’t feature too much in his defensive duties, being dribbled past the only time he made a tackle attempt and making just one clearance.

Rob Dickie – WhoScored rating 5.94

Dickie played on the right edge of a defensive unit that was under a constant barrage from Fulham who had 16 shots in the game. He didn’t perform at his best, making just one tackle, one interception and four clearances.

On a more positive note, he made both tackles he went in for and was accurate (84%) in his distribution. 56 of his 67 passes found their intended targets but he didn’t make any key passes that presented teammates with chances.

Data derived from the Fulham vs QPR match profile on the WhoScored website.