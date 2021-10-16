Fulham beat QPR 4-1 in the Championship today.

Fulham hosted their west London neighbours QPR in today’s early kick-off in the Championship, with the home side starting the day in 5th compared to the visitors in 6th.

And ti was Marco Silva’s side who took the lead going into half-time thanks to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 11th Championship goal of the season so far.

QPR came out form half-time looking refreshed and found an equaliser soon after through Lyndon Dykes, but Mitrovic would head Fulham back in front before Bobby Decordova-Reid found a third, with Antonee Robinson scoring a fourth in injury time.

It was a commanding performance from Fulham but Dennis Odoi came under questioning yet again – he was blamed by some for Dykes’ equaliser, in what was another contested performance from the defender.

See what these Fulham fans had to say on Twitter about 33-year-old today: