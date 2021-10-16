Fulham beat QPR 4-1 in the Championship today.

Fulham hosted their west London neighbours QPR in today’s early kick-off in the Championship, with the home side starting the day in 5th compared to the visitors in 6th.

And ti was Marco Silva’s side who took the lead going into half-time thanks to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 11th Championship goal of the season so far.

QPR came out form half-time looking refreshed and found an equaliser soon after through Lyndon Dykes, but Mitrovic would head Fulham back in front before Bobby Decordova-Reid found a third, with Antonee Robinson scoring a fourth in injury time.

It was a commanding performance from Fulham but Dennis Odoi came under questioning yet again – he was blamed by some for Dykes’ equaliser, in what was another contested performance from the defender.

See what these Fulham fans had to say on Twitter about 33-year-old today:

yeah get odoi out of this club — Hopis (@Hopis19) October 16, 2021

Mad that the defence is still a shambles and still includes ream and odoi 4 years on — Scott Lewis (@scottyb_89) October 16, 2021

Odoi giving the ball away and lack of concentration, shock — Thomas (@thomasffc541) October 16, 2021

Odoi needs to sort himself out. Terrible 5 mins from him and we've conceeded because of jt — #ShagginWhites (@Jackinfenwa3) October 16, 2021

Awful defending and please Tete, get fit for next weekend — Sam Courtney (@TheSamCourtney) October 16, 2021

Odoi is so average — Keelan Williams (@Keelanw4) October 16, 2021

I never want to see Ream and Odoi anywhere near this team again! — J9_FFC (@MrJ9_FFC) October 16, 2021