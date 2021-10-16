QPR lost 4-1 away at Fulham in the Championship this afternoon.

QPR sat in 6th-place of the Championship table going into today, and faced a Fulham side who started the day in 5th.

It’s been strong starts to the season for both sides but both have shown inconsistencies so far. Though it was the home side who struck first today, with Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 11th goal of the campaign giving Fulham a half-time lead.

But QPR came out after the restart looking much more lively, and with a certain Lyndon Dykes on the pitch – the Scot had scored in each of his last three appearances for club and country going into today, and rounded Marek Rodak to get QPR back on level terms today.

The R’s though would soon after conceded two goals in quick succession – another for Mitrovic and one for Bobby Decordova-Reid, with QPR stopper Seny Dieng coming under criticism in the process.

Antonee Robinson scored Fulham’s fourth in injury time.

Dieng has put in some questionable performances so far this season – see what these QPR fans said on Twitter about the 26-year-old:

dieng needs to get out. hes not been in good form recently. — ellie (@qprfanellie) October 16, 2021

Dieng needs dropping — CS10 (@Cps2300) October 16, 2021

Is Dieng really that good as he’s made out to be … — S (@SQPR82) October 16, 2021

Dieng is an awful goalkeeper. His positioning seems to be way off and he seems to dive for the shot so late. — Mike Green (@greenrascal_) October 16, 2021

Dieng really catfished us last season didn’t he — Cen Bonnelly (@benconnelly07) October 16, 2021