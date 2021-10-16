Sheffield Wednesday have the chance to get a winning run going this afternoon as they travel to AFC Wimbledon.

Darren Moore will be hoping his Sheffield Wednesday side can secure back-to-back wins against the Dons after securing a 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers last weekend.

The Owls could rise into the top six if results go their way this afternoon, while a fourth loss of the season could see them drop down to 12th.

Their opponents AFC Wimbledon have dropped off somewhat in recent weeks after a decent start to the campaign. The Dons lost only once in their first seven games but have now lost three of their last four, so they will be determined to get back to winning ways.

For the tie, Joe Wildsmith retains his spot in between the sticks, while Chey Dunkley comes into the starting XI. Dominic Iora, Jack Hunt and Liam Palmer also retain their spots in defence.

Lewis Wing comes into midfield for the injured Sam Hutchinson while Barry Bannan also starts. Callum Paterson and Lee Gregory remain in the side, but it was the inclusion of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru that caught the eye of supporters.

Here’s what fans had to say on the lineup before kick-off:

