Barnsley are in desperate need of a change in fortunes against Reading as Markus Schopp’s side sit in 22nd place after just one win this season.

Pressure has been piling on the shoulders of the Barnsley boss after a difficult start to life at Oakwell.

They head into this afternoon’s clash with Reading sat in 22nd place having won just once in their opening 11 games. The Tykes are on a nine-game winless run and another loss will only see Schopp further scrutinised.

As for Reading, they have lost just once in their last six and could rise into the play-off spots if they secure all three points.

Ahead of the tie, Barnsley moved to confirm their starting XI, though fans were left unimpressed with the side.

Bradley Collins remains in between the sticks, with Toby Sibbick, Michal Helik and Jasper Moon making up what looks to be a back three.

Callum Brittain and Jordan Williams start in the wing-back roles, while Romal Palmer and Claudio Gomes look set to operate in the midfield with Callum Styles absent from the squad.

Captain Cauley Woodrow, Victor Adeboyejo and Aaron Leya Iseka make up the attacking options.

Barnsley fans delivered their verdict on the starting XI ahead of the game. Here’s what they had to say:

Here we go groundhog Day the 343 returns, and this week's mysterious disappearance belongs to styles and kitching. — Jonny Cave (@JonnyCave) October 16, 2021

Has to be up there with the worst I have ever seen. Reading upwards of 5 today — Andy Robbins (@AndyRobbins3) October 16, 2021

Going back to sleep — Tom Orridge (@TomOrridge) October 16, 2021

Just the 3 left backs on the bench while we start a right back there — Callum 🌙 (@bfc_cal) October 16, 2021

Oh Jesus…. Schopp outttttttttttttttttt — 🅰️nt 🆑are (@antclare78) October 16, 2021