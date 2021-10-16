Blackburn Rovers face high-flying Coventry City this afternoon, and fans have moved to have their say on the starting XI ahead of kick-off.

Heading into the tie, Blackburn Rovers will be determined to get back to winning ways after falling to back-to-back defeats prior to the international break.

As it stands, Tony Mowbray’s side sit in 8th place, where a win could see them jump up into the top-six.

However, surprise package Coventry City stand in their way as they look to maintain their strong form. The Sky Blues sit in 4th place after 11 games and could jump into the automatic promotion spots with a win today.

For the tie, Thomas Kaminski maintains his spot in the starting XI, while Ryan Nyambe returns from injury. Tayo Edun comes into the starting side for the first time while loaned in defender Jean Paul van Hecke makes his debut. Daniel Ayala and Darragh Lenihan also start in defence.

Lewis Travis, Joe Rothwell and John Buckley all maintain their places in the side, whle Tyrhys Dolan starts despite struggling with tonsilitis recently. Striker Sam Gallagher is deemed fit to start as well after struggling with injury recently.

Ben Brereton Diaz also makes the bench after returning from international duty with Chile.

Ahead of the games, fans delivered their verdict on the lineup. Here’s what they had to say:

5 at back? love that tbf — Blackburn Rovers News 🥀 (@Blackburnbrfc23) October 16, 2021

Happy with that. Thank god its not the 5 atb with 2 in midfield. DIAZZZ https://t.co/cbniiLTsG1 — LScotty2706 (@LScotty2706) October 16, 2021

Man like Diaz on the bench 👏 some dedication that 💙 shows he genuinely loves it at the club 🔵⚪ — ChrisBRFC (@ChrisBRFC91) October 16, 2021

3 at the back ooo — 𝓉𝑜𝓂🇮🇨 (@brfc_tomm) October 16, 2021

Tony with the mind games about the attackers 😏.. — 🌷 Russell (@RussellBRFC) October 16, 2021