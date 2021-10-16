Sheffield Wednesday loanee Alex Hunt has revealed talks over a new deal at Hillsborough are yet to take place.

Hunt, 21, was sent out on loan by Sheffield Wednesday in the summer in a bid to give him more first-team action.

National League side Grimsby Town have given him just that, with Paul Hurst starting in 10 games so far. In the process, he has netted one goal as the Mariners enjoy a strong start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Now, Hunt has opened up on his contract situation with his parent club.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Hunt confirmed that he still holds the desire of nailing down a first-team spot with hometown club Sheffield Wednesday.

However, he admitted that talks are yet to take place over a contract extension with the Owls.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I’m out of contract but there haven’t been any discussions on that.

“I’m still waiting on that. It’s my home club, I want to play there again. I’m not sure what the club want to do but that is my aim. I still have the confidence to go and do that.”

What now for Hunt?

With discussions yet to be held over a fresh contract, it awaits to be seen if contact is made between Sheffield Wednesday and Hunt over a new contract over the coming weeks and months.

As for what the young midfielder will do now, he will be looking to maintain his spot in Grimsby’s starting XI and keep impressing while away from Hillsborough.

Grimsby Town have expressed an interest in keeping Hunt beyond the January window, which is when his loan expires, so it will be interesting to see if he remains at Blundell Park beyond the winter.