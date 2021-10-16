Stoke City defender Harry Souttar is attracting further Premier League interest, with Spurs now said to be eyeing a move.

Souttar, 22, has emerged as a key player for Stoke City since returning from a successful loan spell with Fleetwood Town.

The Australian international made a name for himself across two spells with the Cod Army. He then remained with the Potters for the entirety of last season, becoming a mainstay in Michael O’Neill’s defence.

His consistent performances in Stoke City’s backline have attracted Premier League attention already and now, a new club has been linked.

As per a report from Football Insider, Nuno Espirito Santo’s Spurs are keeping an eye on Souttar ahead of the January window.

The report states that scouts from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have been watching over the Stoke City defender this season as they weigh up a swoop.

Potential rival interest

As eluded to earlier, Souttar’s recent performances have been attracting interest from top-flight sides.

Both Everton and Aston Villa are also reportedly eyeing up the Stoke City ace, so it will be interesting to see how his situation with the club pans out as interest from elsewhere grows.

A standout for club and country

Not only has Souttar been impressing for Stoke, but he has also become a mainstay in Graham Arnold’s Australia side.

Since making his senior debut in October 2019, the centre-back has gone on to play nine times for the Socceroos. In the process, he has managed to score a thoroughly impressive six goals, including four in his first two games.

Souttar has also helped keep five clean sheets as Australia look to qualify for the World Cup once again.