Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the departure of defender Josh Dawodu, who has joined Stalybridge Celtic on loan.

Dawodu, 21, is the latest Sheffield Wednesday to head out on a short-term loan deal.

Despite the fact the transfer window is currently shut, EFL clubs are permitted to send players out on loan to non-league sides if they wish, giving young talents the chance to pick up senior experience elsewhere.

That’s exactly what Wednesday have done with promising defender Josh Dawodu, who links up with Stalybridge Celtic.

The former Arsenal youngster has joined the non-league side on a month-long loan deal in a bid to pick up senior experience away from Hillsborough.

Dawodu has spent much of his time with the Owls playing for the U18s and U23s, so the move will see him pick up some valuable first-team game time.

The latest to leave Hillsborough

Dawodu isn’t the only young talent to have departed Sheffield Wednesday on short-term loan deals this season.

Left-back Ryan Galvin, shot-stopper Luke Jackson, youngster Ciaran Brennan and midfielders Alex Hunt and Liam Waldock are among the other young Owls to be sent out on loan.

Up next for Wednesday

With Dawodu’s loan move sorted, the full focus will be on Sheffield Wednesday’s tie against AFC Wimbledon this afternoon.

A victory for Darren Moore’s side could see them jump up into the play-off spots, while Mark Robinson’s Dons will be looking to turn around their recent poor form with a victory.