Birmingham City lost 1-0 away at West Brom in the Championship last night.

Birmingham City succumbed to a third-straight defeat away at nearby rials West Brom last night, thanks to a second half goal from Karlan Grant.

Blues are now winless in six and haven;t scored a single goal in their last five league outings. It’s been a tough patch for Lee Bowyer but his side put in a hardened display against now table-toppers West Brom.

Speaking to bcfc.com afterwards, Bowyer said:

“I thought we looked solid. Dion [Sanderson] and George [Friend] both performed really well and [the latter] showed good leadership. The youth and pace [of Sanderson], with Robbo in control of the backline. The two lads in front of them were very good as well. We limited them to very little and mostly from distance. I thought we did well.”

Elsewhere, Scott Hogan gave an impressive account of himself after some recent struggles, and Bowyer highlighted his efforts last night as well:

“Scott Hogan was outstanding tonight. I had a few harsh words to say to him after the last game and got the reaction that I was after. His worth ethic and his fight was spot on.”

On a negative note for Birmingham City, Maxime Colin was forced off late on with an injury – Bowyer has since revealed that the Frenchman has been suffering with an Achilles issue of late, but couldn’t put a timeline on his potential absence:

“He has, and to be fair to the lad, been playing through this injury for a while now. He has a problem with his Achilles and tonight was a step too far. He’s going to be a loss.”

Blues now sit in 16th-place of the Championship table ahead of today’s fixtures. They started the season in a solid fashion but have since lacked any cutting edge, with scoring goals proving to be a huge problem for Bowyer’s side.

They’ve some winnable fixtures coming up in the Championship, with a return to St Andrew’s against Swansea City on the horizon – Bowyer really needs to put some wins on the board to avoid some unwanted pressure going into Christmas.