Birmingham City lost 1-0 away at West Brom in the Championship last night.

Birmingham City have now lost their last three Championship outings and haven’t won in any of their last six.

Lee Bowyer’s side are rapidly slipping down the Championship table and despite a hardened performance at The Hawthorns last night, Blues continue to struggle.

They’ve now gone five games without scoring a goal in the Championship. Last night it was a second half goal from Karlan Grant that settled it, taking the Baggies back into 1st and leaving Blues in 16th ahead of today’s fixtures.

But despite the negativity, on loan defender Dion Sanderson stood out as having a particularly good game in his return to the side – he’s now featured four times in the Championship this season.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say on Twitter about the 21-year-old on loan from Wolves: