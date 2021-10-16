Birmingham City lost 1-0 away at West Brom in the Championship last night.

Birmingham City have now lost their last three Championship outings and haven’t won in any of their last six.

Lee Bowyer’s side are rapidly slipping down the Championship table and despite a hardened performance at The Hawthorns last night, Blues continue to struggle.

They’ve now gone five games without scoring a goal in the Championship. Last night it was a second half goal from Karlan Grant that settled it, taking the Baggies back into 1st and leaving Blues in 16th ahead of today’s fixtures.

But despite the negativity, on loan defender Dion Sanderson stood out as having a particularly good game in his return to the side – he’s now featured four times in the Championship this season.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say on Twitter about the 21-year-old on loan from Wolves:

Main positive from last night was Sanderson, athletic and assured, recovered from a couple of nervy moments well. Pace means we could/should be playing much higher up the pitch #BCFC — James Glynn (@JamesGlynn14) October 16, 2021

Sanderson starts every game for me now, he was unbelievable #bcfc — Jack (@BluesJack_) October 15, 2021

Sanderson is top class, Sarkic is criminally underrated and Sunjic is getting back to himself. 3 big performers tonight #BCFC — Connor (@connor_t94) October 15, 2021

Sanderson looked decent, Pedersen fine out at LB/LWB again too. Friend doesn't fill me with confidence but none of our CBs do to be totally honest. Sunjic very good but missed a great chance, Hogan lively. Juke out for Deeney and thats the lineup… possibly Woods in too #bcfc — Adam Hennessey (@9_Hendo) October 15, 2021

First half pretty even. 2nd half up to the goal was blues, draw would of been fair, and blues win still wouldn't of been unfair. Certainly the better side, looked solid with Sanderson and better without Dean. Typical we don't take our chances. #bcfc — HarryC (@Harry_BCFC) October 15, 2021

Very unlucky Blues deserved at least a point, Albion very good at gamesmanship side of things, so much better at the back with Sanderson and Friend #BCFC — Nathan Lawless (@NateLaw94) October 15, 2021

Defence looks miles better with no dean at the back! Very impressed with Sanderson #bcfc — Connor4 (@connorbcfc966) October 15, 2021