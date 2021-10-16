Charlton Athletic are back in action today away at Lincoln City.

Charlton Athletic take on the Imps at the LNER Stadium following the international break.

Nigel Adkins’ side have won their last two games in all competitions and will be eager to build on that this afternoon.

They beat Fleetwood Town 2-1 away in their last league game before seeing off Southampton Under-21s 4-1 in the Papa John’s Trophy last week.

Read: Number of Charlton Athletic fans going to Lincoln City today revealed

Team news

As per the Addicks’ official club website, Chris Gunter, Harry Arter Hady Ghandour and Conor Washington are available after international duty.

Jake Forster-Caskey is back on the grass as he recovers from his ACL injury whilst Ryan Inniss is making good progress.

Ronnie Schwartz has left the club this week and is now a free agent.

Opposition

Lincoln, like Charlton, are not where they want to be in the league table at this moment in time.

Michael Appleton’s side got to the Play-Off final last term but have made a slow start to this campaign.

They drew their last league game 2-2 at home to high-flying Plymouth Argyle.

Charlton predicted line-up-

(4-4-2) – Craig MacGillivray, Chris Gunter, Sam Lavelle, Akin Famewo, Papa Souare, Jonathan Leko, Sean Clare, Alex Gilbey, Charlie Kirk, Josh Davison, Jayden Stockley.



Read: Charlton Athletic winger wants to sign new deal

Prediction

Adkins has a few selection dilemmas as he has a lot of strength in depth in his squad.

Charlton’s win at Fleetwood was huge and could be a big turning point in their season. 1-2 to the Addicks, Stockley and Leko to score.