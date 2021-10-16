West Brom picked up a big three points at home to Birmingham City last night.

West Brom have gone back to the top of the Championship ahead of today’s games.

It wasn’t the best performance from Valerien Ismael’s side but they found a way to win.

Birmingham played well in fairness but weren’t able to find the net again.

Karlan Grant’s goal for the Baggies on 75 minutes was the difference between the two sides.

Conor Townsend caught the eye for the hosts from left wing-back and arguably caused the most problems for the Blues last night.

The former Hull City defender is a popular figure at the Hawthorns and is proving what an underrated player he is.

He has been with the Midlands club since joining from Scunthorpe United in 2018 and has since made 62 appearances in all competitions.

Here is how the West Brom fans reacted to his performance against Birmingham-

Connor Townsend is just to good for the championship #wba — Dean Trubshaw (@trubby26) October 16, 2021

Some of us have always, always, rated Conor Townsend. Goodnight.#AllHailTheSullenPrince #WBA — Safiya Outlines (@SafiyaOutlines) October 15, 2021

Conor Townsend is hands down the best left back in the Championship #wba — Dylan Ashmore🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@WBADyl) October 15, 2021

Townsend my MotM. Played really well, had a few shots, put it some decent crosses. Disappointing we didn't play better overall, but still 3 points.#WBA — Bomber's Boots (@BombersBoots) October 15, 2021

KG’s strike will get the plaudits but MOTM IMO has to go to Townsend from start to finish he’s been brilliant #wba — Matthew Fleet (@HalesowenBaggie) October 15, 2021