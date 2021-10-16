West Brom picked up a big three points at home to Birmingham City last night. 

West Brom have gone back to the top of the Championship ahead of today’s games.

It wasn’t the best performance from Valerien Ismael’s side but they found a way to win.

Birmingham played well in fairness but weren’t able to find the net again.

Karlan Grant’s goal for the Baggies on 75 minutes was the difference between the two sides.

Conor Townsend caught the eye for the hosts from left wing-back and arguably caused the most problems for the Blues last night.

The former Hull City defender is a popular figure at the Hawthorns and is proving what an underrated player he is.

He has been with the Midlands club since joining from Scunthorpe United in 2018 and has since made 62 appearances in all competitions.

Here is how the West Brom fans reacted to his performance against Birmingham-