Rotherham United are drawing potential targets for January, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Rotherham United are already keeping one eye on the next transfer window.

The Millers are compiling a list of possible striker additions in case they lose any of their current options.

Will Grigg is only on loan from Sunderland, whilst Freddie Ladapo and Michael Smith could attract interest from elsewhere.

Contingency plan

Their boss, Paul Warne, has said:

“I need to know, if any of my strikers were to leave, who are the possible replacements who have similar attributes and I can afford to bring in.

“I don’t want to sign one because I like the four I’ve got but it might get to the stage where Josh (Kayode) hasn’t had enough game time and he wants to go. More likely than not, he’ll stay.

“Freddie (Ladapo) might have the same attitude and he might want to go, (Will) Griggy might get called back. Smudge (Michael Smith) might attract an offer that the club can’t turn down.”

“These are all connotations that are in my head all the time. I’m preparing for the fact that one or two strikers may go. Hopefully it won’t happen. Strikers are the hardest to replace. There is a real dearth of affordable, great strikers for us.”

Strong start

Rotherham have made a decent start to life back in League One and won’t want their season to derail by potential player exits this winter.

Warne is making sure they are ready if Grigg, Ladapo, Smith or Kayode leave.

What next?

Rotherham are back in action today against Portsmouth following the international break.

They are currently 5th in the league table and are three points off Plymouth Argyle at the top.

The Millers have a hectic schedule coming up and will want to pick up as many points as possible.