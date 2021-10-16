Stoke City midfielder Tom Sparrow has joined AFC Telford United on a youth loan.

Stoke City have given the green light for the youngster to head out the exit door, as per their official club website.

Sparrow, who is 18-years-old, will spend the next month in the National League North.

The Potters see it as a good opportunity for him to get some experience under his belt.

Their website reads: “All the Club wish Tom every success during his stay at New Bucks Head Stadium.”

Career to date

Sparrow joined Stoke at the age of 14 having previously been on the books at Wolves.

He has been with the Potters for four years now and has also been called up for youth international duty by Wales during that time.

Key player for development squad

The midfielder caught the eye playing for their Under-18s and has since made the step up into the Under-23s.

He has made 25 appearances at that level now over recent seasons and has chipped in with four goals.

New move

Telford are currently 21st in the National League North and are without a manager at the moment.

The Bucks have made a poor start to the season but will be hoping the addition of Sparrow will help them rise up the league table.

They have a few former Football League players in their ranks like Nathan Pond, Matthew Barnes-Homer and Elliott Durrell.