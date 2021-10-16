Former Swindon Town and West Brom striker Simon Cox has announced his retirement.

The ex-Football League forward has taken to Twitter to announce he is calling time on his playing career (see tweet below).

Today is the day that every footballer knows will come but never looks forward to. After speaking with my family today I announce my retirement from playing the sport I love. I’ve been fortunate to have lived through a dream and which I’ve been able to share — Simon Cox (@SCoxy31Real) October 15, 2021

Cox is hanging up his boots at the age of 34-years-old.

He says he is now looking to delve into the coaching world.

Early career

Cox started his career at Reading and played a handful of games for their first-team as a youngster before loan spells away at Brentford and Northampton Town.

Swindon Town signed him on a permanent basis in 2007 and he went on to have a prolific spell with the Robins, firing 47 goals in 88 games in all competitions.

That form landed him a move to West Brom in the Championship and he went on to score 18 in 79 matches for the Baggies.

More recent spells

Cox then went to Nottingham Forest for a couple of campaigns before heading back to Reading in 2014.

He bagged nine goals in 60 appearances during his second spell with the Royals before stints at Bristol City and Southend United.

Australia stint

Western Sydney Wanderers swooped to sign him in January 2020 and he decided to make the move to Australia.

Cox was a regular for the A-League side over the past couple of seasons but has now decided to call it a day.

He had an impressive career that spans back to his debut for Reading in 2005 and it will be interesting to see what happens next for him.