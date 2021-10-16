QPR made the tough decision to release goalkeeper Tyla Dickinson at the end of last season.

QPR opted not to extend his contract and he became a free agent at the end of June.

Dickinson subsequently spent time on trial at Wycombe Wanderers over pre-season before finally signing a contract with the League One side in August.

The youngster is now on the move again with the Chairboys loaning him out to Hayes and Yeading, as announced by their official club website.

Dickinson, who is 20-years-old, has been given the green light to leave on a 28-day loan to get some experience under his belt.

Read: Former QPR winger retires at the age of 36

QPR spell

Dickinson started his career in the academy at Tottenham Hotspur before switching to QPR in 2012.

He has since progressed up through the Hoops’ ranks and represented them at various youth levels over the past few years.

The stopper broke into the R’s Under-23s side a couple of years ago before having loan spells away in non-league at Hendon Town and Northwood to gain experience.

New chapter

Wycombe swooped in after he left QPR and he is a decent long-term option for Gareth Ainsworth’s side.

His loan move to Hayes and Yeading now gives him a chance to get some game time which will help his development.

They are currently top of the Southern League Premier Division South and are managed by former Luton Town midfielder Paul Hughes these days.