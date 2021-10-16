Wigan Athletic are back in action today away at Bolton Wanderers.

Wigan Athletic are making the short trip to the University of Bolton Stadium following the international break.

The Latics didn’t play last weekend and have slipped to 3rd in the League One table.

Leam Richardson’s will be eager to get back to the top of the league this afternoon.

They will be backed by 4,000 travelling fans with the ‘Tics faithful selling out the away end.

Team news

Thelo Aasgaard is out with a knee injury that he picked up playing for the Under-23s a couple of weeks ago.

Goalkeeper Jamie Jones has also sat out over recent weeks and has been replaced by youngster Sam Tickle on the bench.

Will Keane, James McClean and Jordan Jones have all been on international duty over the past couple of weeks and it will be interesting to see if Richardson throws them straight back in.

Opposition

Bolton are just outside the Play-Offs and will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

Their boss, Ian Evatt, has claimed this week that his side are the best in the division.

Speaking after their game against the Owls last time out, he said, as per a report by The Bolton News:

“I expect us to be number one. I expect us to be first.

“I think we’re the best team in the league. People will say that’s arrogance, that’s overconfidence, but on performances I believe we’re the best team in the league.”

Wigan predicted line-up-

(4-2-3-1)- Ben Amos, Max Power, Jack Whatmough, Kell Watts, Tendayi Darikwa, Tom Naylor, Jordan Cousins, Callum Lang, Will Keane, James McClean, Charlie Wyke.



Prediction

This is a big test for the Latics but they are on a roll at the moment. If they keep Bolton at bay they could be sending their away fans home happy tonight. 1-0, Lang to score.